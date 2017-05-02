Tempescope: Visualizes the Weather with Real Rain, Clouds, Or Lightning In a Box

In the present digital world of smart gadgets, there are countless ways of telling the weather. Some of such ways include the news, the internet, radio or one of the many smart devices that serve the same purpose. The advantage of the above is that one can know how the weather is like before leaving the house which helps in planning for the days planning as well as the convenient dress code. Unlike all other ways of telling the weather, the Tempescope is unique in the sense that it displays weather conditions visually in a small enclosed box.

The smart device uses to sync up with a source of weather then visualizes the weather condition like it is happening inside the box. For instance, if the weather is rainy, there will be rain inside the box. It is pretty amazing, right? The box does the same for other weather conditions such as sunny or cloudy.

The Tempescope is easy to use, and you may sync it to show present or future weather condition for the location you are. Additionally, you also have the Tempescope visualize the weather for different places so that you can share it with your friends and family.

What’s more is that you can sync the device to a weather condition of your preference depending on your mood that day such as rain or sunshine. Feeling a bit down? Put on show some rain or lightning. Adore reading or falling asleep to a little soothing? Set the Tempescope to rain, and listen in to the relaxing drizzle of rain pouring down for a nap.

The Tempescope is a product of Ken Kawamoto who is a software engineer at Google and was an open source project initially. Due to the overwhelming response from all over the world, Ken decided to crowdsource the project for crowdfunding but did not raise the appropriate amount to complete the process. However, the entire process did raise over $280,000.