Sumo Tube: A Wearable Inflatable Tube, Allows You Body Surf, and Ride Waves

Freestyle towable are hard to get especially for people who love to surf and ride waves. You can now wear the inflatable Sumo tube to bodysurf or tow behind a boat or whatever other exciting water activities you wish to carry out. Skimming across the waters has never been easier thanks to the inflatable Sumo tube which is a huge inflatable tube that is worn just like the dress. Consequently, the inflatable Sumo Tube lets your body ride waves, surf or be pulled by a boat as you only float across waters. The Sumo Tube also has an inflatable body board with cable attachment to facilitate keeping your head over water when tubing in the rear of a boat.

The sumo inflatable tube works using a simple mechanism. The openings on the tube are for the head and both of your arms. On the hand, the bottom part also features a slightly larger opening for you to put the pipe on leaving your legs to dangle out. Wearing the tube is also straightforward, but you have to be careful, just slide the over the head. Additionally, the Sumo tube has an inflatable splash guard to hold on the front to prevent water from splashing on your face. Moreover, it will assist you in steering and keep you stable when surfing or when a boat is towing you on its behind.

For beach lovers or any outdoors enthusiast, the Sumo Tube is a perfect gift idea. The inflatable tube features a heavy-duty PVC make and seams, has a chamber inflation system and superior ski rope and handle to use with a boat. It also comes with an entire nylon covering for the tube.

The Sumo Tube will let one spin 360 degrees around while body surfing or towing behind a boat. It is meant for a single rider at a go and measures thirty-three inches in breadth x 33 inches length when completely inflated.