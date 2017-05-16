Pakayak – High Performance Hard-shell Kayak

If you fancy kayaking either as a sport or just a hobby, you are aware of the struggle that comes with transporting a kayak. Moreover, paddle boards and surfboards are not exactly easily portable either. You always need a giant truck to get your kayak or surfboards wherever you go, which is rather tedious. However, you do not have to worry anymore since the new Pakayak is in place to solve such water sports problems. Pakayak comes along in six distinct pieces that are all apart. You can simply carry them in your backpack and easily carry such around.

The Pakayak features high strength fabric for enough strength as well as tightness in the water. Moreover, the Pakayak features a unique design that is well-tested and already in other industries such as aerospace and underwater photography. Featuring the most water taut latches and seals, the Pakayak’s superiority is interchangeable with other one-item modern kayaks.

For ease of putting together the Pakayak, the six different parts easily nest on one another forming an utterly collapsed kayak. The kayaks dimensions are about forty-two inches wide, sixteen inches wide and twenty-four inches wide. The entire equipment weighs only 55 lbs hence it will easily transport you back or on wheels using a suitcase.

The process of assembling or disassembling the portable is rather easy and takes only five to ten minutes. Therefore, you need not spend the whole day assembling the Pakayak. The intercepting positions of the kayak keep the equipment watertight as well as act as reinforcing bulkhead making the hull even stronger and more rigid in comparison to a traditional kayak.

For any outdoors enthusiasts, the portable kayak is an ideal gift idea. The kayak features a plastic resin purposely from the kayak industry with a maximum capacity of about 300 lbs. it also has a cockpit area measuring 34 inches x 18 inches.