Inventist Orbitwheel Skates

Some young people are so much into roller skates and skate boards that they would jump on anything with wheels. These orbit wheels are just a new concept in wheeled transportation. At first it is going to be a challenge, but once you get used to them they are plain fun. They bring the thrill of skateboard and inline skates. These non-motorized wheels that are independent like skates and you ride them sideways like a skate board.

Your wave like motion propels them and once you mastered the art of riding them then there is no limit to perform a variety of tricks and maneuvers.

The Orbit Wheels are nicely designed and come in two attractive, green and blue colors. A set of these cool wheels will cost you around $80, available at various online retailers.