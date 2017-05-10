Simple Mistakes Which Could Put Your Computer At Risk

It’s so easy to take your eye off the ball when it comes to computer safety. After all, you might be so busy on games or writing a blog that you forget about the potential risks. But then you might end up living with regret if you do make an error which jeopardizes your system. After all, you have important documents which could end up being put at risk if your system becomes under threat. In fact, here are some silly mistakes which could put your computer at risk.

Ignoring updates on your computer

A lot of us don’t make enough time to do updates on our computer. In fact, we often click off it thinking we will do it later. But if you do ignore updates, you are potentially making your computer vulnerable. After all, if it’s running on old software, it might not be protected against viruses and malware. So you might find that you end up getting hacked due to you not being willing to take a few minutes to do the update. Therefore, make sure you always click to do the updates on your computer. It will only take 10 minutes, but it could save you weeks of hassle. And if you do get any warnings on your computer, make sure you don’t ignore these. After all, there is likely a very good reason why it’s warning you that something is wrong. And if you don’t fix it quickly, your details could be put at risk!

Not installing proper malware prevention software

For some people, they use their computer without setting up anything to stop potential risks. After all, they just want to get on with using the device. And they don’t want to spend the extra money having to buy any software. But if you do not install any proper malware and virus prevention software, you might end up living with regret. After all, you are putting your computer at risk of getting viruses. And then your documents could be put in jeopardy. Therefore, always download some preventive software when you first get your piece of tech. In fact, research online about the different types before taking the step to get one. And if you are worried about costs, you can find vouchers like Malwarebytes coupons which can make it cheaper to protect your computer. And even look at the free trials as these are sometimes sufficient to keep your computer safe.

Clicking on links on emails

You might receive an email from a company or individual which has a link that you should click. And if it says it’s from a trusted company or even a family or friend, you might not think twice about clicking on it. However, it’s always important that you check emails thoroughly before clicking on the link. After all, it could be an email from someone who has hacked their system. So you might be clicking on something which puts your own computer at risk. Therefore, make sure to double check the content and the email address before going any further. That way, you won’t have to live with regret over your silly mistake.

And be careful when doing downloads. After all, you need to read the small print before you agree to anything. You don’t want to end up downloading spyware by mistake when downloading software!