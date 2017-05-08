Saving Netflix Video Streams on a PC or Mac to Watch Offline with Movavi Screen Capture

On the whole having a Netflix subscription will practically guarantee that you never run out of things to watch, whether it is movies, TV shows, or even some of the exclusive content that they now produce. It truly exceeds expectations on most counts, and for quite some time the only qualm people had was that it wasn’t possible to watch content when offline.

Nowadays Netflix has ‘fixed’ that problem – but not completely. It does have a feature that will let you download Netflix content to watch offline but the feature itself is limited to certain titles, and to mobile devices. Needless to say that can still be troublesome, which is why if you want to save Netflix video streams on a PC or Mac your best bet would be to use Movavi Screen Capture.

Saving Netflix content with Movavi Screen Capture is really pretty easy, and you just need to set it up to record the video stream while it is playing on your screen. To do so, you will want to position the capture frame so that it encompasses the Netflix video – either by drawing it using your mouse cursor, or selecting one of the preset sizes.

That is really all that needs to be done, and if you like you can start recording and play the video. However if you would prefer to not have to sit down and manually control the recording, Movavi Screen Capture has a nice feature that will let you set a timer to automatically stop it after a certain duration. In fact, you could even schedule both the start and stop time, if that’s more convenient.

Of course if you would like to manually manage the recording you are free to do so, and you can use the on-screen controls in Movavi Screen Capture or its hotkeys. When you do stop the recording, it will be automatically saved as a MKV format video – but you can save it in any other format if you prefer after reviewing it in the window that pops up.

When you do save your Netflix video, you may notice that Movavi Screen Capture also contains hundreds of presets that are tailored to different devices and platforms. By choosing one of these presets you can automatically optimize your video format and settings for that device or platform – including mobile devices or online video sharing platforms.

If one thing should be clear it is that it will only take you a couple of minutes to set up and start recording Netflix video streams on a PC or Mac with Movavi Screen Capture. That being said if you want you can click to learn more about the process and what it entails. Frankly speaking however, the best way to learn how to save Netflix content in this manner is by just going ahead and trying it out – as that will give you a firsthand experience of how easy it is.

Photo: Jason