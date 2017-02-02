eBook Search – eBooks in One Place

In the past it would have cost you a fortune and would have taken you years to build a personal library of your favorite books, but thanks to the technology, now you have access to millions of free e- books. Searching for your favorite book, however, is not easy. There are several free book sources such as Feedbooks, Baen Books, Smashwords, and Project Gutenberg, where, there are more than 8 million free books available in a variety of categories, but you have to browse through the websites to find what you like to read.

This eBook Search is an app that compiles free books from around the web into one place and saves you time. It is your handy catalog in one place where you can find all the books that once you had wanted to read but never got a chance to lay a hand on. You can then read the book on your favorite eBook reader app ; Kindle, Nook, iBooks or most other reader apps.

