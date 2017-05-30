Brazen Burglary to File Recovery: How Kroll OnTrack Saved the Day

My computer is really important to me. Not important as in “I like check e-mail and surf social media,” but important as in “My computer pays my rent.” I work as a graphic artist, you see, so my computer is my life.

Because of this, I’m always careful to back up all of my files. For years, I’ve used a high-quality external hard drive for my backups. I always kept it handy and made sure to save everything after each day’s work. During the few times my computer went on the fritz, I was easily able to recover the files once I had worked the kinks out of my machine or purchased a new one.

This all worked extremely well until someone broke into my apartment and stole everything. My television, gaming system, and blu-ray player. The cash and credit cards I’d left at home. My computer. And yes, they stole my external hard drive. The police found it a few days later in a ditch, completely water-damaged. When I plugged it into my computer, the drive was inoperable.

I was frantic to restore the data on that drive. Designs and templates I’d worked on over the past several years simply had disappeared with no hope of getting them back. After trying several do-it-yourself quick fixes to see if I could dry out the drive and get the information off of it, I researched file recovery services to see if it was possible to get my priceless data back.

File Recovery Professionals

Frantic, I contacted the folks at KrollOnTrack. Their motto is “If data can be stored on it, we can recover it.” I was skeptical, given how damaged my hard drive was, but I figured it was worth a chance. The great thing about working with Kroll is that through their Freeval service, they were able to take a look at my hard drive and give me a free report on what could be recovered – all without my having to spend anything. Even more: they sent a report within four hours of receiving the drive.

It turned out that even though the hard drive looked a mess, the data was still all there. Since my stolen computer and the hard drive had files on it that I had been working on for clients, I chose Kroll’s priority recovery process, which can take anywhere from two to five business days. My clients were extremely understanding and we were all relieved that I was able to get their designs to them without going back to the drawing board all over again.

Highly Suggested

My file recovery experience with KrollOnTrack was fantastic, so now I’m recommending them to all of my friends. From data recovery and destruction to e-mail recovery, tape services, and e-discovery, Kroll covers all of the bases when it comes to seeking out or getting rid of data for good.

I hope I never have to face another situation where my data is disrespected, mishandled, or destroyed. If I do, though, I’ll definitely turn to Kroll to help out.