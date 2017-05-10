Is your blog SEO friendly? Read this Either Way to Learn More About SEO in Blogging

Writing and managing a blob is something many people find themselves doing nowadays, but there a lot of bloggers that don’t fully grasp how they can use SEO to their advantage to start a blog that appeals to Google’s search engine results. It is worth noting beforehand that all bloggers and website managers in general must recognize the value and importance of SEO and why it is so important to make your domain as SEO friendly as possible. There’s a bit of a mix-up going on at the moment as not everyone fully aware of how little SEO changes can actually impact your work. There are those that believe websites and blogs change drastically if you are to optimize them for Google’s search engine, but in reality SEO can pass by nearly unnoticed as far as your writing style is concerned.

SEO can sound quite daunting to some people actually, but that’s not exactly the case when you take everything apart and see that it’s not that intricate of a web that you have to work your way through. First off, most bloggers are working with WordPress. If you’re in this situation as well you will probably go through SEO without any problems and will actually be impressed of how seamless it all seemed. While there are some elements to SEO that can get a bit more complicated at times, most of the times it boils down to picking the right keywords to sprinkle throughout your text here and there. A little bit of research should be enough to give you the information you need as to what those keywords actually need to be. Now that we’ve talked a bit about that , it’s time to look at more specific things.

WordPress

It has been recorded that 20% of the online medium is currently operating under WordPress. A lot of people reading this article might already be using this CMS, but if you are among those that aren’t you should definitely give it a try. It’s a known fact that WordPress boosts your ranking just because you are using it. It’s not sorcery, it’s just a very capable CMS that comes with integrated solutions for a lot of SEO relevant things. By taking care of these problems right off the bat, WordPress instantly improves your platform’s ranking. There are a lot of features such as permalinks that are attractive, that not only boost ranking but also helps you manage your website or blog more efficiently.

SEO practices

Over time, it will become second nature to introduce SEO elements into your text and make the entire piece of work more SEO friendly. It depends on how well you research and understand keywords and picking the right keywords for your blog. Using the SEO plugin for WordPress developed by Yoast also improves SEO as it brings SEO solutions directly to your operation with seamless integration.

Choosing the right words

Once you gain a little more experience with building an SEO friendly blog, you will recognize that the positioning of words in a text can be crucial to the SEO score that the website gets and that you need to take every part of the text into account. The title and subheadings are also very important but often times overlooked when choosing keywords and keyword locations.

This was just a bit of insight into what blogging needs to be SEO friendly and how it’s not difficult at all to create a healthy SEO friendly blog. All you need is the right tools and a little bit of guidance before you truly get the hang of what needs to be done from a keyword perspective.