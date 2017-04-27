How Bitcoin Has The Power To Change The World

The possibilities arising with the Bitcoin and block chain technology are endless. The virtual, crypto currency is said to be the future of money and has also been dubbed as transformative and somewhat disruptive. Due to its decentralised nature, Bitcoin is able to be used in every country around the world despite any legal restrictions that might face certain Bitcoin activities, such as online gambling. Bitcoin is demonstrating great potential to meet the needs of people looking to keep their transactions secure and private. Here, we’re taking a look at what Bitcoin is and to what extent we might expect it to change the world.

What Is Bitcoin?

Based on the idea of a cryptographic currency, Bitcoin is a digital currency system that operates within a peer-to-peer network. The currency competes with the traditional monetary system as it can be transferred safely, quickly and without any heavy taxation. Quite simply, Bitcoin avoids any legal or financial issues that a number of banks and other financial institutions have to deal with.

The transactions are verified by a node in the network, and there is an algorithm that is used to secure and verify the system. In fact, the entire Bitcoin and blockchain system used is so secure, similar algorithms are actually used in the military. To ensure complete security, the Bitcoin uses access keys on a public and private level which is not linked to any form of identity. This means that people can spend and store Bitcoins anonymously.

Where Is Bitcoin Used?

Bitcoin has already been adopted by a huge number of different outlets across the internet which might imply that it will soon become a common form of digital currency. While one of the most prominent uses for Bitcoin is online gambling, other sites such as WordPress (who have been accepting Bitcoin payments since 2012), Microsoft (who added Bitcoin as a payment option in 2014), and many other companies are now beginning to accept Bitcoin as a form of currency.

Analysts & Enthusiasts

The privacy and anonymity of the Bitcoin and other crypto currencies has led to a number of enthusiasts creating sites for the purpose of providing information to those who are new to Bitcoin, as well as providing for Bitcoin users a reliable source of information about Bitcoin sites. One such site is Bitcoin Casino Pro, which offers Bitcoin bettors reliable, honest reviews about various Bitcoin casinos, drawn from real-life experiences with the sites in question. It is through these types of sites that people can develop their trust in Bitcoin sites – whether they want online casinos or e-commerce sites – all thanks to their transparency. The fan base that Bitcoin has developed through an accumulation of enthusiasts and analysts of the crypto currency is one of the major factors that will help Bitcoin to propel around the world, expanding from just a few sites and online casinos and moving towards a dominating position within banks and other financial institutions.

The Future Of Bitcoin

Due to the unique nature of the Bitcoin, the benefits people have found from using Bitcoins suggest there is massive potential that has yet to be uncovered. The Bitcoin currency is international, which means that there may come a time in the near future where it will be a standard accepted unit in almost any country. In addition to this, the taxes for transactions also have the potential to be reduced and this could help to boost economic growth around the world. While certain authorities, such as the US government, are growing particularly wary of the Bitcoin due to security concerns, it is easy to see how much of a future the crypto currency is set to have.

Block chain technology is currently a major talking point in the global financial world, and Bitcoin fits very nicely into this conversation. With brands like Microsoft on their way to building major blockchain partnerships in order to help develop the technology in the financial world, it won’t be long before we start seeing it implemented in banks and other financial institutions. One of the major reasons for this is because of the way Bitcoin can help to reduce fees and costs for consumers while also helping to raise corporate profits with secure and fast transactions.

The secure data blocks featured within block chain technology, and ultimately Bitcoin, also help to make money verification a lot easier for banks, as well as allow them to monitor any suspicious activity on a far more transparent framework. While a number of big banks are sceptical about the new technology, the Bitcoin does provide a lot of future potential, showing how it is very likely to start taking over the world.

Photo: Jason Benjamin