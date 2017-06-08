What Are the Benefits of Using Cloud Technology?

Business in the online spectrum is booming at the moment thanks to the latest advancements that allow companies to create deep presences online. There is a lot going on at the moment such as social media marketing, website development and others. But all of these brought companies closer to the online medium and helped them discover the benefits of using cloud technology. Cloud technology is relatively new even though it’s been around for quite a few years now. There are still a lot of organizations that don’t use cloud technology.

Today, cloud computing is as accessible as ever and many entrepreneurs stand to benefit from using such solutions for internet office affairs. It’s also quite easy to get cloud services as there are a lot of providers ready to assist a company that needs cloud support. Companies with a developed IT department or that are willing to invest in it can even create their own in-house cloud service. Of course it wouldn’t have the magnitude of those coming from Google or Microsoft but they would only need it and use it for their own employees and services, not the entire clientele of the two aforementioned companies. With the right technicians and the right servers, it can be done and the company would stand to profit from a close-ended, in-house cloud platform for employees and office services. Servers aren’t hard to come by, with distributors like icrfq.com making them available.

Here are some of the things that make cloud computing a good investment.

Preventing data loss

Losing data can be disastrous for a company especially if said information was of the sensible variety. There are many backup solutions that promise to keep your files safe but often times the cause of the data loss prevents these backup solutions from even being accessible. Offline backups aren’t really safe because if something were to happen with the hardware on which data is stored, said data would be lost. Cloud technology offers the opportunity to safely store files online.

Faster and easier updates

There was a time when IT professionals would waltz across office spaces going from computer unit to unit and applying the latest software to the machines. You won’t see that nowadays as software can be easily updated through the cloud platform. Unlike offline platforms, cloud platforms can be updated a lot faster and more efficient which means less downtime and more productivity for the company.

Mobility

Working on a cloud platform would also give employees the freedom of working from anywhere they wanted. This can be extremely useful especially if an employee was for example in a meeting or on the field and they needed to access some files real quick. A long time ago, they would have been required to run all the way back to their office to the single computer which had the required data. Now, they can just whip out their phone and get the data almost instantly.