5 Ways To Boost Your Web Surfing Experience

Internet technology is constantly evolving at such a rapid rate that it’s easy to get left behind. If you currently feel like you’re lagging behind, it might be time to refresh your web surfing methods. Here are few alterations that may be worth making, so that you can get the best that modern internet technology has to offer.

Upgrade your browser

Browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari and Mozilla Firefox are constantly being upgraded. You may be using an old browser, which could be causing you to suffer lower internet speeds. Start by refreshing your browser, or try using a totally new one and see what the differences are.

Step up your security

Digital security is constantly having to evolve to keep up with the evolving methods of hackers and cybercriminals. If you’re using an old digital security software, you may be leaving your files open to modern hacking methods and viruses. Most security software will give you the option to upgrade each year or do it automatically, but with software you may need to manually upgrade it. Remember that your smartphone and other devices may also need to be secured – you can secure each one individually or invest in digital security that covers them all.

Go Fiber optic

Fiber optic networks such as Verizon Fios have dramatically improved internet performance. Downloads that might currently take up to an hour on your regular broadband network could be reduced to a couple of seconds by investing in fiber optic technology.

If you regularly download games or stream movies, having this network could save you a lot of time staring at the download bar or buffering screen.

Get on the Cloud

You no longer need to be clogging up your PC’s memory with files. Cloud technology allows you to store all your files on a remote server, freeing up space on your devices. This could be useful if you’re constantly having to download massive files through work or want to keep a large music library on your phone (you can connect all devices to the cloud). On top of this, if your computer is destroyed or stolen, you’ll still be able to access your files as they’ll be stored remotely.

Integrate your devices

Cloud technology has also allowed users to share information easily between devices – which is useful considering most of us now have computers, smartphones and tablets, all with internet access. By hooking up all your devices to the cloud, you can start a document at work, continue it on your phone on the commute back and then keep writing it at home on your PC. Cloud technology has also enabled multiple people to access the same file at the same time, all from different devices in different locations. If they wanted, two people could brainstorm ideas from different sides of the world. You can also integrate devices by ensuring they’ve all got the same security software, all hooked up to your emails and even get them to all receive calls on the same cloud-powered number.

Photo: Geralt