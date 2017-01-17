5 Important Changes and Recent Developments in the Broadband Industry

For many, connecting to the internet in 2017 has generally been better than how it was in the past year. The new technological developments, better government policies, and business competition have led to generally better options for consumers. To better appreciate how things in the broadband industry have changed, get acquainted with some of the most important changes and developments that have happened or are taking place in the broadband sector.

1. Naked Broadband is Becoming more Popular

Although there have been no recent formal surveys conducted yet regarding the growth and popularity of naked broadband services, it is quite clear that it is becoming a more popular choice for many broadband users. For the uninitiated, naked broadband means internet connection service without a bundled phone or cable service. It may still use the same copper lines used for telephones but it can be availed without having to subscribe to a phone or cable plan. As internet-based communications become more prevalent, customers become more inclined to just rely on the internet to communicate by text or voice. Moreover, as mobile phones continue to become a must-have for everyone, customers tend to just have a different mobile service plan (ditching the home phone service) and a separate broadband plan at home.

In New Zealand, for example, customers have started aligning with the global trend of going naked with their broadband subscriptions. The country is perceived to be slow in adopting the naked broadband trend but things have already started changing noticeably. Of course, high-profile NZ broadband companies like Spark, Vodafone and Trustpower still offer bundled phone+internet packages but they are making it more conspicuous that customers have the option of getting a bundle or just getting a naked broadband plan.

2. Internet Services have Become Significantly Faster

There’s no doubt about it. Despite the multitude of complaints about slow and unreliable internet services are, the global internet speed average has increased. According to Akamai Technologies, based on data compiled through the Akamai Intelligent Platform, global average internet speed in the third quarter of 2016 increased by 21% as compared to last year’s numbers. It is now at 6.3Mbps. Many have also started adopting high speed services as 5..4%, 6.5%, and 5.3% growths have been recorded in the customer base of 10Mbps, 15Mbps, and 25Mbps broadband plans respectively. South Korea remains the global leader when it comes to speed, with its average logged at 26.3Mbps.

Broadband speed increase is particularly noticeable in the United States. The US Federal Communications Commission published a report that indicated the tripling of average US internet speed as compared to speeds in 2011.

3. FCC Changed the Definition of Broadband.

The United States Federal Communications Commission back in 2015 officially voted to adjust the definition of broadband by bringing the minimum download speed to 25Mbps from 4Mbps, and the minimum upload speed to 3Mbps from the previous 1Mbps. This means that most current DSL services in the United States can no longer be considered as broadband services.

So what has this change brought to the US internet? Perhaps there’s nothing directly attributable but this move by the FCC likely helped in compelling ISPs to improve. The average broadband speed in the US breached the 50Mbps level for the first time last year. This is considerably higher than the average in the past years.

4. Fixed Wireless Services are Becoming Popular

Fixed wireless is basically wireless internet service (microwave, LTE, and other radio wave based connections). Companies like AT&T, Verizon, and smaller ISPs are reportedly seriously banking on this technology. It’s not really something new. In fact, in countries like the Philippines, it has been the more prominent type of internet service, especially in the rural areas. They require an antenna or dish although there are fixed wireless LTE plans that no longer require antennas as the modem/router is already able to pick signals up without the need for external antennas. With the upcoming introduction of 5G networks, these services are set to become more viable. Even with the current LTE standard, fixed wireless services are already able to deliver speeds higher than 50Mbps, which is a good enough option for those who can’t get fiber internet connections. There are broadband service providers that consider fixed wireless as the best solution in complying with the broadband deployment requirements of the Connect America Fund.

5. Mergers and Acquisitions are Looming

The competitiveness of the broadband industry is expected to usher in more mergers and acquisitions as bigger companies try to maintain their lead or as they try to augment their resources and reach to be able to compete better. In the US in particular, analysts believe that the Trump presidency will lead to major changes in the telecommunications industry as regulatory shifts arise. This will spell more mergers and less competition, which is something controversial. There are those who defend mergers as something necessary and potentially good for customers but there are also those who argue that they lead to higher prices and inferior service quality. These are things that are already beyond the control of ordinary broadband users so the best thing that can be done is to be more discerning in choosing a broadband service provider and broadband plan to get.

The growing broadband industry is inevitably changing. In some ways these changes are changes meant to improve things, but there are aspects of the changes that tend to be controversial and sometimes unequivocally unfavorable to broadband customers.

Photo: Sean MacEntee