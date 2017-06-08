Top Tools for Research Paper Writing

Most of us have been to college and you can agree that we love procrastinating when we start writing an important research paper. There is always something important that seems to come up when students are told to write a research paper. If you have been here, you need to realize that a research paper is part of learning and there is no way to escape it.

Perhaps you have been doing that research for weeks but there is no progress, the deadline is approaching and you start getting anxious and desperate finding the easier way out. For those who can afford, they can order research paper from https://writemypaper.today/buy-research-paper.php and get help from professional writing services. But for those who are struggling to survive in college, there is no other way than to do the paper yourself.

Don’t worry; there are several great online tools that can help you with writing a research paper. Here are the top 5 best.

Mendeley

Mendeley is a comprehensive free program that helps students manage the writing, research and reference process with ease. It also provides access to a social network in academics where you can interact with other online scholars. With this tool, you can enjoy a 2GB space for online storage where you can store all your sources in one secure place. The tools also give you access to a collection of materials either online or offline and you can highlight and add sticky notes throughout the text.

Mendeley also allows you to import different papers from other software, search for the latest research papers online, and access your paper on your phone or tablet.

WriteMyPaper.Today

WriteMyPaper.Today is a research paper writing service that can be useful through all stages of research paper writing. It helps you with conceptualization, researching, writing, and editing your paper. In this platform, you get to order a research paper written by professionals in the relevant field of study. Your expert will help you with the right resources, research your paper, edit and proofread the paper until it’s ready for submission.

Citavi

The most critical part of doing a research paper is finding the correct path to follow when gathering your sources of research. Thanks to Citavi, you can accelerate the process by saving the important quotations and include the proper citation information including page numbers. Then you can use this tool to insert your quotations and ideas directly into the document. This tools also speeds up the citation process which saves a lot of time for the student.

EndNote

This is another powerful tool that offers research writing help by allowing the student to collect and manage reference materials together with research papers, books, journals, or journals you write. It can simply be referred as a referencing software. The tools can be used to create a list of reference database from a variety of resources. This database can then be edited. Organized, and converted into a well-formatted bibliography then inserted in your research paper.

In fact, you can choose from the most popular bibliography styles including APA, Harvard, MLA, Chicago, and so on. This app also allows you to find reference materials quickly when you need them.

Zotero

Students spend a lot of time looking for relevant content in websites and sometimes end up opting for a research paper for sale. But wouldn’t it be fun to find the information you’re looking for with just a click of the mouse?

This free tool can help you do that. It is designed to help you collect, organize, cite, and share research materials online and offline. You can even sync your information across difference PCs and you can switch from one computer to another with ease.

This app downloads as a plugin and is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The tool even provides a searchable location where you can store your information that you need for your research paper including PDF files, video files, images, audio, and website snapshots.

The truth is writing an academic research paper is time-consuming and it requires a lot of effort and commitment. But these research tools can make the research and writing process easier and fast. I hope they will help you save time and get a quality research paper for your college.

Photo: Ben Smith