Top 10 Rules For Making Your Tech Work For You

No matter what you’re selling, your business exists in an international trade arena that’s totally dependent on technology. All over the world, even as I write this article, businesses of all sizes and niches are able to run thanks to the wide range of technology they have at their disposal. Like most entrepreneurs, I’m sure you’re aware of how prevalent modern technology is in the scope of international business, but do you really know how you should be applying it? If you’re worried about falling behind your main competitors, here’s some of my best tips for applying tech in a way that will help your business expand and flourish!

Identify the Most Important Data

From very early on, it’s important to establish what your business’s key metrics are, ensure that you’re able to keep tabs on them, and in turn assess and improve them. To be perfectly honest, this doesn’t need to be at the top of your list when you’re just trying to get a start-up off the ground. However, further down the road, when you’re looking to expand and attract financiers, it’s going to be extremely important. If a prospective financier is on the fence, and you’re able to show them that you’re meeting the metrics you’ve set yourself, it can be all it takes to tip the balance. Anything from your sales metrics to your conversion rates to social media performance can come into play here, so make sure you’re taking the time to determine your business’s most important metrics.

Buy Time Where You Can

Take this tip very literally. Let’s say you had the choice between two tech tools which do more or less the same thing. One of them is free, and the other has a subscription of £20 per month, but shaves some time off of the process you need the tool for. If there’s absolutely no difference in their functions and capability, I highly recommend going with the second option. Even if it only saves you half an hour, if that time allows you to bring more than £20 into the business, you’ve made the right choice!

Make the Customer’s Life Easy

You can have the flashiest or funniest ads in the world, but at the end of the day one of the most powerful marketing tools you have at your disposal is how easy you make things for your customers. Like many entrepreneurs in 2017, you may be trying to get some kind of ecommerce store up and running. If you haven’t already, pretty soon you’re going to discover one of the biggest obstacles faced by ecommerce store owners; cart abandonment. If you try too hard to up-sell or tie more offers to your customers’ purchases, then you’re only going to make it more likely for them to fill up their cart, reach your confusing checkout, and then disappear into the ether! If you want to avoid cart abandonment on your ecommerce store, make sure there’s absolutely no obstacles between your customers and their purchase.

Apply Data to Marketing

The standards of marketing have risen in leaps and bounds over the past decade or so, and if you’re not keeping up with those standards it’s only a matter of time before one of your close competitors swallows you up! Effective marketing is dependent on effective market analysis, so make sure that this is forming a part of your overall strategy. Tap into some large public data sources in order to find out where your company has the most potential, in terms of demographics, geographic locations and so on. When it’s applied in the right way, this information can be exceptionally useful for informing your branding, market positioning, product design, and a whole host of other things.

Go Mobile

If you haven’t gone mobile to the extent of most other businesses, then you’ve got a lot of catching up to do! Well over half of all Google searches are already done through some kind of mobile device, and as we get further into 2017 this trend certainly isn’t going to go back on itself all of a sudden! The growth in the form of searching, browsing and of course buying through mobile devices is huge, and if you’re not riding this wave like other businesses, you’re bound to fall behind. Aside from making sure your company website is optimised for use on any kind of mobile device, it may also be worth developing and publishing an app. Mobile apps are becoming something of a staple for businesses in a lot of niches, and can be a very powerful marketing tool if they’re designed and promoted the right way.

Avoid Common IT Blunders

Okay, so this is more of a warning than actual advice. However, since we’re covering the subject of tech I figured it’s a good place for it! I’ve heard of far too many would-be entrepreneurs who have got an incredible business idea off the ground, and then had to watch it crash and burn simply because they took a blasé attitude to their business’s IT infrastructure. Whatever niche your business happens to occupy, there’s a lot that’s going to depend on your IT infrastructure being well-planned-out and managed with the utmost care. Insufficient power protection, poor security measures, illegal (albeit cheap!) versions of software and sub-standard training are just a few of the big issues which can turn an entire office on its head in no time. Whether you run a big recruitment drive for a team of IT experts or you simply opt for some IT outsourcing, you need to be doing everything you can to avoid those common IT blunders.

Test the Waters

Although they may not always be that obvious, the technological revolution of recent decades has opened up all kinds of great new ways for business owners to test out new markets before they officially launch something. If you’re in the ecommerce niche, you may naturally see Amazon as your sworn enemy. True, it may be a big competitor. However, it’s also an exceedingly useful platform for testing out new, global markets at minimal cost. Setting up your product range for the first time is certainly going to be a hassle, but if you can avoid a mental breakdown you’ll gain access to some truly invaluable insights.

Be Frugal in the Beginning

When you’re starting a business with a plan to grow healthily, you should be holding onto your capital for as long as possible in the beginning. Most of the tech you’ll need for the early stages of a fledgling start-up is going to be free, or available to you for a very small investment. A lot of B2B tech firms see small businesses as money trees; far too willing to hand over their precious capital in those early stages. Don’t make yourself part of that stereotype! While it’s certainly important to know when to start investing in tech with higher capabilities, it’s equally if not more important to keep a tight tech budget when you’re first starting out.

Launch Your Website Before You Launch Your Business

In this internet-driven world of ours, any business that doesn’t have a website is going to come off as unprofessional, and out of touch with their target market. That is if they’re discovered at all! To ensure people register interest in your business as soon as possible, you need to have a potent web presence long before you actually start trading. Company websites are the modern-day storefront. Just as a business that sets up its physical premises in advance and uses it for advertising will have a more successful launch, your company will be much more prosperous from day one if you have a professional site up beforehand.

Take Advantage of 3D Printing

Though most people think of “business tech” as totally within the digital realm, 3D printing is one piece of tech which a lot of businesses simply can’t afford to ignore. Through rapid prototyping technology, you’ll be able to carry out some great market testing in the earliest stages of a new project, and gauge how the product is really going to be received. From there, you’ll have much more flexibility when it comes to making little tweaks to a product and judging how it will be received by your market. You can also apply a prototyping strategy to your internal processes, by avoiding locking yourself into one particular software solution, and testing different options until you figure out what’s right for you.

While there’s nothing you can do to guarantee a perfect experience with your business tech, I hope these pointers have set you off on the right track. As a final piece of advice, I recommend that you carry on planning and testing all of your tech on a regular basis, respond to new ideas swiftly and get into the habit of killing bad ideas before they have the chance to hurt your profits. Build on your prior successes, learn from your mistakes, and remember that although modern tech is certainly useful, it’s not a route to overnight success!

Photo Source: 1 & 2