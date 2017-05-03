Start a Technology Career With One Online Course

Sometimes looking for a specific answer on Google can be a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Technology can be our best and worst friend. Trying to find the best starting point for an education in the technology industry can be a bit like looking for that needle. Everyone has a suggestion for everything, and the options are endless. So I’ve teamed up with some of the experts and narrowed it down to one online course.

Online learning has taken the technology industry by storm and can be seen as the most cost effective and convenient way to study. The best place to start in terms of certification is CompTIA A+, which is seen as an entry level qualification for the technology industry. This is a course which can be studied online, and I’m going to tell you why you should study it and who offers it.

Certification

Before I tell you where to start, you should know that in the technology industry the need for certified employees is on the rise. Today many employers seek employees based on their specific qualifications. Therefore in order to start your career you need to find a way of validating your skills, which can be achieved by getting the relevant qualifications. The benefits of being certified include:

Higher salaries

Better opportunities

Career fulfilment

CompTIA A+

Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), offers a certification called CompTIA A+, which is held by over 1 million people. It outlines the understanding of hardware, software and networking technologies. It is the certification which most IT professionals start with and is the most widely recognized computer certification.

So what’s the difference between the A+ certification and other certifications that are available? The CompTIA A+ course covers troubleshooting, networking and security across a variety of systems and devices. Which means because it is vendor neutral, you will work on multiple operating systems which should give you an unbiased skill set.

There are however many reasons why completing this specific course is beneficial to starting your career.

Benefits of completing CompTIA A+

It is internationally recognised- therefore trusted by employers

The course is vendor neutral- which means you will have an unbiased knowledge of technology principles

You will be treated as a professional in your field- this can give you the confidence you need to excel

It is industry supported- it’s a course that is designed by experts from the IT industry

To obtain this certification its required that you pass two exams. You have to pass both the 220-901 and 220-902 exams to be granted the A+ certification. In order to pass these exams with flying colours, its advised that you join a recognised online course provider which can help you prepare for these exams. There are various skills you need to master to pass the exams.

CompTIA A+ Skill Set

A CompTIA A+ course provider can help you develop the following skills:

Installing and maintaining hardware

Operating and customising platforms

Identifying breaches in security

Fundamental cloud computing and virtualisation

Maintaining different operating systems such as Linux, Android and IOS

Getting CompTIA A+ certified

The most worthwhile and convenient way to get certified and prepare for the CompTIA A+ exams is through online learning. The benefits of online learning are numerous.

Benefits of online learning

You can study from home

Work at your own pace

It is cost effective e.g. there’s no need to commute

You can pause and rewind the material at any time

Online exam simulators help prepare students

You can communicate online with course experts

When studying CompTIA A+ online, its recommended that you select an authorized course provider that can give instructor lead training. The authorized training provider should be able to provide the CompTIA A+ Authorized Quality Curriculum (CAQC) training materials.

Here is where you can do your course

Online learning has opened up a window of opportunity for students. Many certifications can be completed online however its important to consider which course providers are accredited.

You could complete your online CompTIA A+ course with ITonlinelearning. They are considered to be of the leading online learning providers in the industry. They also offer Live Labs which are there to help students gain experience through actual servers, routers and switches from wherever you are in the world.

Online learning is an excellent resource for those who wish to start their technology career. CompTIA A+, the starting point for a technology career, is the most widely recognized computer certification to date. So I hope that your quest ends here and you decide to take your first step in the right direction.

