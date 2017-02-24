Save Water with Real Rain From KOHLER

In reality, rain can be devastating if it hits your head without notice. The effects are visible if you have newly made hair, or poorly dressed for the day. However, it seems different when you watch it in the movies. While it can be a great experience to sit in the rain, the environment that makes it unbearable. If you could add some heat to the raindrops, it could be the ultimate experience that you would seek every day. Real rain is the new invention that gives a showering experience that resembles natural rainfall.

The magical technology mimics the users caught in a storm and shifts from the standard shower-heads installed in the bathrooms. Nevertheless, the panel is fitted on the ceiling; hence provide the straight supply of drops, as if they fall from the heavens. Unlike the compressed drops from conventional showers, the panel operates at the force of gravity, making the drops gentle on your head. It gives you a relaxing feeling as if you are bathing in a warm rain; something that you can do when you feel tired.

Real rain features a technology that uses gravity to draw water towards the user, without increasing the flow. A great system to save water, as you will have better spread and steady stream. The design is elegant and easy to install, hence something you need in your bath. If the flow seems insufficient for the dirt, you can activate the deluge setting and more rain to fall on your head. The setting looks like the storm has increased the flow.

Unlike the overhead showers, activating the mode gives a precise spot, hence no cases of huge bunches of water hitting your face. You will probably bath with your eyes wide open. In case you need the nature modeled shower panel, look out for the website to learn more.