I Love My Neck Firming Cream and Yes – I’m a Dude

Can I tell you guys a secret? A couple of months ago, as a guy, I’d have felt really funny saying this, but my neck is starting to go weird as I age. By “go weird,” I mean that over the past few years, I’m noticing neck wrinkles and general sagging that absolutely weren’t there before. Some of my buddies probably have it, too, but if it bugs them, they sure aren’t talking.

I realize that when it comes to primping and taking care of one’s skin, most of the products and conversation are targeted towards women. I have to tell you, though, guys, that it’s in our best interests to look younger, healthier, and more refreshed, as well. Whether it’s sitting in front of the boss and requesting that big promotion or trying to get a beautiful woman’s number as she’s sitting at a bar, signs of aging can only hold you back from your goals.

Another thing I can tell you is that products that work for women are gender-blind. They’ll work for us guys just as well. How do I know this? Because a couple of months ago, I researched and found a high-quality neck cream to see if it would tighten up some of the problem areas that were annoying me.

I just made it part of my daily routine, using a bit after my morning shave and once more after I brushed my teeth at night. The results? I’m happy enough with it that I’m talking about it, aren’t I? There’s no way I’d be discussing dabbing on neck cream morning and night if the experiment didn’t work. Now that I’ve told you guys, I need to fess up and tell my friends. Who knows? Maybe some of them could use my secret skincare technique, themselves.