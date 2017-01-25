What Does the Inspector Look For in a Car Inspection?

If you are thinking of splashing out on a used car, it is prudent to have the experts give it the once over before making any decisions, as there are many substandard vehicles currently on the market. So, what does a professional vehicle inspection involve? Here is a brief overview of the components of the inspection process.

Visual Inspection

This is carried out by a qualified mechanic who knows just what to look for, and it includes the interior, exterior, under the bonnet, and the underside of the vehicle. If you are in Western Australia, and are interested in used car inspections, Spot On Vehicle Inspection supply used car inspection services at very affordable prices, and with an expert assessment, you can make an informed decision about the car.

Computerized Testing

Next, the vehicle is hooked up to the technician’s laptop, which has state of the art software that can read all fault codes, which are automatically written into the vehicle’s database. Only the professionals are aware of this system, and it can tell you everything you need to know about a car’s history.

The Test Drive

A minimum of 5km is required, and the technician will put the car through its paces, and this should reveal any issues the vehicle might have. Critical things like acceleration, braking capability, and general handling will all be assessed during the test drive, which culminates in a written report for the client.

Under the Hood

The engine is given a thorough visual inspection, and coupled with the computer read out, it will give you a detailed account of the engine’s condition. With the company reputation on the line, you can be sure that the report will be accurate, and this should tell you if the vehicle is worth the asking price. The final report would detail all aspects of the vehicle’s condition, and a verbal analysis will confirm the written report.

The Best Solution

The prospect of buying a used car can be a little daunting, especially if you have no real experience in assessing vehicles, and for what it costs, it is a wise choice to have the car assessed by a professional, who will provide a detailed report on all aspects of the vehicle. If there is anything wrong with the car, it will become obvious to the trained mechanic who carries out the inspection, and you will be in a position to make an informed decision about buying the car, or perhaps looking for an alternative. Second hand cars are not cheap, and if you are going to invest your hard earned cash, it makes sense to have a professional evaluation before going ahead with the deal.

Most second hand cars have been well-maintained and are in good working order, but there are a few that are not quite up to scratch, and the shortcomings have been cleverly masked, and with a professional evaluation, you can be certain the vehicle is everything the owner says it is.

Photo by: Emyr Jones