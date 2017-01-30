Increase Your Energy with Modafinil – the “Safe, Smart Drug”

It happens to almost everyone. You get up and start your day with a to-do list that’s chock full. You get a lot accomplished in the morning, but by early afternoon, you’re starting to lag. Downing caffeinated drinks gives you a temporary boost, but they make you feel even more tired later.

Rather than loading up on sugar and caffeine, many people are turning to modafinil. Billed by The Guardian as “The world’s first safe smart drug,” Modafinil helps people feel alert and focused – better able to concentrate on tasks.

Modafinil side effects are few. People who do experience negative modafinil effects typically feel anxious, dizzy, nauseous, get a headache, or have trouble sleeping.

So what’s the modafinil mechanism of action? It goes to work on neurons in your brain that control cycles of sleep and wakefulness. It also works to increase dopamine levels in the brain, which stimulates your “reward” center and makes you more focused. Modafinil stimulates histamine, helping to keep you alert and awake.

Like dopamine, serotonin is a feel-good brain chemical. It helps regulate and balance out our moods. Modafinil helps elevate serotonin levels, which can help memory and learning ability. Studies have shown that modafinil also reduces GABA levels in the brain. It’s possible that this helps boost histamines. Finally, modafinil boosts glutamate levels in a similar fashion to caffeine. Glutamate is a neurotransmitter that helps with memory and attention.

Modafinil vs Armodafinil

For a more potent energy boost than the one provided by modafinil, armodafinil works wonders. The latter requires a smaller dosage to deliver noticeable results. People buy armodafinil when they want stronger and longer-lasting results.

Modafinil can be found in Modalert and Modvigil, while armodafinil is the active ingredient in Waklert and Artvigil. Manufactured by Sun Pharmaceuticals, Modalert is a high-quality form of modafinil. Modvigil, meanwhile, is a generic version of modafinil that costs half the price. Waklert is the world’s best-selling brand of armodafinil. For a bargain on armodafinil tablets, try Artvigil. It’s a great way to get a great quality product and cut down on your armodafinil cost.

If you could use increased focus, better memory, and more energy, you’re probably wondering how to get modafinil. Should you buy modifinil at a store or look for it online? It’s much more convenient to buy modifinil online. If you’re interested in a stronger dose, you can also buy armodafinil online.

Modafinil and Armodafinil Dosage

Modvigil and Modalert tablets contain 200 mg of modafinil. This is a strong dose and is recommended for for those who have taken the product before. For new users, it’s best to start out with 100 mg per day until you see how modafinil will affect you. For Armodafinil, the recommended dosage is 150 mg once a day. If this dose doesn’t achieve the desired effect, a dose of 300 mg can be taken, or you can take a 150 mg dose twice a day.

Safe and non-addictive, modafinil and armodafinil could be the answer to you getting more things done. Stop downing cup after cup of coffee and boost your energy with one single pill.