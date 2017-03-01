Hidden Dangers Of The Online World

Are you aware of all the dangers that remain hidden when you go online? We’re not trying to breed paranoia here, but the internet can be a filled with issues that could have devastating consequences for your finances and your personal life. Let’s look at some of the potential enemies online and figure out how to combat them effectively.

Fraud And Theft

It is possible to have your identity stolen if you’re using your finances online. There are lots of ways this can happen. You might buy from a source that doesn’t have strong security measures. If that’s the case a few months after the purchase, you might discover your card has been used for multiple mobile phone top ups. It’s one of the easiest ways thieves can use your details to spend money. Or, it could be worse. You could find that your credit card has been used to rake up thousands in debt. Have a look at the dangers of identity fraud on www.huffingtonpost.co.uk. Usually, this is just a matter of explaining to your bank that fraud was committed on your card, but it’s still stressful and not a pleasant situation to be in at all.

There are other ways your details can be accessed too. For instance, you might be accessing your bank account on a server that is not secure. You should never look at any sensitive information when you are using a public server. If you do this, you are putting yourself at risk of a potential theft.

Accidental Illegality

Is it possible to break the law without actually realizing it? It is online because there are sites that are easy to access and stream illegal content such as pirated movies. If you’re not fully aware of copyright law, you might mistake these sites for something like Netflix or Hulu. But, by watching one of these movies you are technically breaking the law. An act of piracy such as this can result in a prison sentence of up to ten years. If you’re worried about accidentally stumbling on a site like this, it might be smart to use a VPN. You have find more information about VPNs on a site such as www.vpnsrus.com. Basically, a virtual private network will allow you to search anonymously. As such, your information will be protected, and you won’t have to worry about getting caught accidentally looking at a site you shouldn’t have been on.



Weird Web

You also need to work to stay off weird parts of the web. Try your best not to click on popups from sites, even if you trust the original source. These popups are breeding grounds for dangerous viruses and trojan software. Check out www.komando.com for signs your computer has a virus. They can be used to access your computer and steal the information for whatever reason they choose. You might wake up one morning to find that your bank account has been drained, your identity has been stolen and your home is no longer secure. It could all start with one little virus being downloaded onto your laptop.

We hope you see now how dangerous the internet can be if you’re not completely aware of the potential threats.

