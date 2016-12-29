Help Support Social Media Features

You spend the most time on social media catching up with the word, reading the posts, posting and liking pictures. Most of the people you follow are likely to be the people you people we know. Others are just the strangers that you watch on social media who you are not their friends. What can you do when you see an offensive post and think that your follower may need help, yet you do not know them well enough to send a note? Well, Instagram has rolled out new features to get people support when they need it.

These features allow you to report an anonymous photo if you feel offended by this picture. The feature alerts the user who posted the photo that someone is concerned about them and their posts. The user will then be linked to a variety of resources for to get help. Luckily enough, it will also give the user the options to get to message you.

The system is also flagging various hashtags that specify mental health issues, self-harm, and the likes so that when searched, operators are alternatively directed to help. Social media gets many complaints about creating distance between people. Contrary to this, innovations like this will urge people to support each other in times of distress, regardless of being strangers and having nothing in common but having an interest in the same content on social media.

With this help support feature, Instagram purposes to provide a setting whereby users can have the freedom of expression without being compromised. The feature will make it even easier to transcribers to report any offensive posts to Instagram instead of confronting the “offensive” user that may look like posing a threat to them. You will continue enjoying your Instagram without stress!