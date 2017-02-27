Best dating App for Summer 2017

Are you looking for ways to spice up your summer? Why not turn to the Spritzr matchmaking app and crank up the heat a little? This dating app can help you connect with people recommended to you, by your friends. This helps remove some of the stigma that typically goes along with your traditional dating app, since you already have something in common, your friends.

Asking Friends To Use The Spritzr Matchmaker App

Since the primary way the matchmaking app works is by using your own social networks, it’s important that you try to get as many of your friends to use the app as possible. Obviously, this is not a requirement, but it does go a long way into helping you find quality matches. When you start explaining the concept of Spritzr to your friends, make sure you point out how this is a matchmaker app for them to play with. It lets them find prospective matches for you, and that they don’t have to worry about people sending them matches, unless they want them too.

Spritzr Can Lead To Better First Dates

Even though all of the technology nowadays is designed to make our lives easier, it seems that it hasn’t helped slow things down. In fact, most of us have taken the extra time we’ve gained from using this technology, to add more things onto our daily to-do-lists. That why we rely so heavily on datings apps to help simplify certain areas of our lives, we just don’t have the time to waste spending weeks chatting before we get out there and see what actually happens.

With the Spritzr app, you can feel comfortable going out and meeting one of your prospective matches. It’s human nature to be curious. So, when your friend sends you a match that you’re interested in, what is your first reaction? Most people will call or text their friend to get more details about the person. Before you know it, you know more about your match before the first date, than you would after the first date, if you got matched through another service.

Photo by: Karlis Dambrans