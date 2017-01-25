4 Mentally Rewarding Hobbies to Get Into in 2017

Have you ever wanted to start a new hobby, but don’t know what it is? You can check out these mentally rewarding hobbies for a fun and brain-stimulating year:

Ham Radio

Before there were cell phones and way before the internet, one of the most popular past times was the Ham Radio. Amateur Radio (or Ham Radio) used to be the means of communication between people across town or even around the world. It remains to be a fun hobby that could also be very useful during times of need. Most ham radio operators can help during times of emergencies and natural disasters by relaying information across towns or cities.

To get into Ham radio, you first need to acquire a proper license from the Federal Communications Commission. Once you’re licensed, you can use your knowledge of radio technology and electronics to socialize with people around the world.

Lock Picking

Learning how to lock pick can be a very useful skill and can be very fun once you get the hang of it. Lock picking can also help you better understand how locking mechanisms work and teach you to be more aware about security. To stat with, you need to be familiar first with the basic ethics every lock picker abides by:

You cannot pick a lock you do not own without the permission of the owner. Do not pick a lock currently in use.

Once you have these rules in mind, you can play around with lock picking tools and improve your skills by practicing with all the locks you own.

Geo Caching

Were you the type of kid that hunted for treasure when hitting the beach and joining all the scavenger hunts? If you enjoyed treasure hunting when you were young and still enjoy it today, then you should definitely try geocaching as a hobby.

Geocaching is a real-life treasure hunting game that requires the use of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. As a participant, your aim is to navigate to a specific set of coordinates and find containers, which are called “geocaches” or “caches”. It’s ideal for people who enjoy the outdoors and get a thrill out of discovering hidden things!

Astronomy

Another fun and interesting hobby to take up is amateur astronomy. The sky is a vast expanse containing new discoveries waiting to be found. As an amateur, you don’t even need a telescope to get started. Even with unaided eyes, you’ll easily find constellations up in the night sky. Learn the names of the stars and trace out the different star patterns. This is a great way to boost your memory and impress your friends.

Photo: Nite Owl