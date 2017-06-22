Is VR the Future of Sports Betting?

Years ago, we dreamed of a world where virtual reality (VR) technology was available to anyone, making games and movies an interactive experience. VR wouldn’t be limited to scientists or computer programmers experimenting in labs, but would be something that people could enjoy at home.

Today, we’re realizing our wildest VR dreams. While you may not be able to pop on VR glasses and interact with your favorite movie, you can experience VR gaming virtually anywhere. VR headsets like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Samsung Gear VR allow users to immerse themselves in the world of virtual reality gaming by simply snapping their smartphones into their VR headsets.

Sports Betting Companies Take Notice

With the advent of smartphone-meets-VR, it was only a matter of time before this cutting-edge technology was applied to the world of online gambling. Placing bets on sporting events used to be a social experience, with viewers attending the events in order to place bets, socialize, and experience the thrill firsthand.

Online betting made placing wagers and watching events live more convenient, with viewers being able to watch matches from their smartphones while on-the-go or traveling. However, it took away some of the excitement of actually being at the race or feeling the energy emanating from the crowd when a favored team or player scores a point or lands a blow.

Enter VR Sports Betting

Enterprising programmers decided to bring back the heart-pounding excitement of sporting events, taking it far beyond the experience of being a simple spectator. In the past, you watched a horse race, cheering for your favorite horse to win so you can collect big money on your wager. With VR sports betting, you’re taken into the race via a first-hand jockey’s-eye view. Experience the thunder of the hooves around you on the track as your horse races towards the finish line, all while seeing various data points pertinent to your horse’s performance and ability to win.

This is only one of the many VR sports betting advances we’ve seen. From football to boxing, motor racing to tennis, VR sports betting gives spectators a way to place wagers and view events in ways they’ve never experienced them before.

What’s next in the world of sports betting? Will virtual reality completely take it over?