Time To Engage In Unexpected Brain Exercises

It around this time of year that we realize our New Year’s resolution was ill-conceived or possibly a little too ambitious for us to commit to on the long term. Yet rather than trying to lose weight, gain muscle or improve the health of your liver or lungs there is one organ that is often neglected – and it should become your lifetime resolution to improve its function. That organ is your brain and though it is not a muscle, it behaves like a muscle. And it actually helps you do everything else efficiently, not only think. By engaging in some brain exercises you can decelerate brain degeneration, improve your memory function and enhance your mental agility. This doesn’t mean you have to solve incessant puzzles, riddles and brain teasers. There actually are more unexpected and varied ways to exercise your brain, and here’s our pick of the lot.

Casino Gaming

You may think of casino games as more casual endeavors, but there are some brain benefits there for sure. Games of skill such as the classic casino games poker and blackjack are good examples of gambling keeping the brain well lubricated by doing complicated math and calculating odds. It’s no coincidence that you’ll often find the most clued-up residents of old people’s homes sat around a table playing cards. They also help you get better at managing your finances and spare cash, through handling your virtual bankroll (be it real or “play money”) and deciding how much you can afford to bet. The social experience of these games is also beneficial. One great improvement that the shift to mobile and online brings compared to the traditional method of playing is that your game of choice is readily available. With innovations such as the deposit by phone casino, live dealer blackjack online, and online poker lounges, you don’t need to wait for someone to organize a poker night, as you can easily play anywhere, anytime and with anyone.



Playing Video Games

This is used to have a bit of a bad reputation and most gamers would have heard their parents order them to put down the control pad due to purported negative effects. With so many different genres of games, it’s very much a case of what you play that will determine in what ways the brain develops. A number of games will offer benefits in terms of reaction times and hand-eye coordination. Shoot-em-ups can help cognition, perception and attention and many games have transferable skills that can aid you in similar non-game playing contexts. There are a host of ways video games can actually be good for you and exercising your brain is one of them, so pick up that controller and start trying to level up.

Sleep

Yet another thing most of us like to do, but can often get in trouble for doing too often. Sleep is essential for reviving your physical self and necessary as a mental reset button. With around half of us not getting enough sleep, our inability to slumber has become a serious national health issue that needs to be tackled. With slumber known to aid in memory recall, facilitating brain plasticity and helping you ruminate on problems and generate solutions, getting a good night’s sleep could be the number one factor in improving your brain function. This might be easier said than done as few of us are purposely still awake at three in the morning pondering all the mistakes we’ve made in life, so look to tweak your lifestyle with tips to get a good night’s sleep and start putting your downtime to good use.



These are three of the more unexpected ways to exercise your brain and along with the more orthodox brain aerobics that come in the form of reading and brain training apps, these could give a pep talk to your intellect, slow down the brain’s ageing process and limit the number of times you suffer from memory loss. So even if you’ve sustained and kept your New Year’s resolutions thus far, why not squeeze a few brain builders into your schedule and keep your cerebral matter in peak fitness? It’s always the right time to improve your life.

Photos by: JD Hancock, slgckgc, Andrew Roberts