Social Gambling: A Business Growing on the Wake of Real Money Online Gambling

Social casino games have seen an incredible growth in the last few years. Social gambling – with no real money involved – gained a lot of traction in the early 2010s. Israeli startup Playtika was among the first companies to bet on social gambling, and their bet was successful: after a period of incredible growth, the company was acquired by Caesars Entertainment Corporation, one of the largest gambling conglomerates based in Las Vegas. Slotomania, one of the company’s flagship products, is used by millions of players all over the world on a daily basis, on all desktop and mobile platforms. It’s constantly among the most played (and top grossing) mobile apps on all platforms.

The strongest social casino markets

Yet social casino apps have the real money online gaming industry to thank for their success – or perhaps the restrictive policies some of the countries with the highest number of smartphones have applied to it. Real money gaming companies were effectively thrown out of the US in 2006, yet the locals’ need for gaming has not disappeared. Some (more adventurous) players have chosen to use the service of some (more adventurous) operators defying the US government’s restrictions. Others, for lack of a better solution, chose to make do with the emerging social alternatives to online gambling, which boosted the popularity of these companies. Today, apps like Slotomania, DoubleDown, and Big Fish Casino, are constantly among the top grossing mobile apps in the US, and in other countries like Canada and Australia (with similar restrictions on regulated online gambling).

How about Europe?

The whole online casino phenomenon emerged in Europe. As such, it was the first to regulate the business, allowing it to thrive and grow. Today, Europe is the main market for online casino companies like the 7 Sultans, one of the veterans of the business. On the development part, companies like Microgaming – providing casinos like the above mentioned 7 Sultans with their software – continue to grow themselves, growing their offer with games often based on well-known brands of popular culture. When Microgaming secures Game of Thrones deal with HBO, it shows that online gambling is a business to keep an eye on in this area.

The future of the two gambling businesses

The gambling market of the European Union is pretty much organic, meaning that most companies that comply with the EU’s respecting rules are free to operate in any of its member states. Some other countries have their own regulations, while some – namely Russia – apply a complete ban on all its forms. Social gaming is completely unregulated in all jurisdictions, which makes it accessible for all.

In the future, further relaxation of the gambling policies is expected. Thanks to the emergence of the Republican Party (with a strong opposition to online gambling in all forms), the US is not expected to make any progress in the near future. Other countries, like Australia, and Canada, are expected to make a move on this matter, as they both have outdated laws concerning the business. In the meantime, social gambling is expected to continue to maintain its popularity all over the world – and real money gambling is expected to grow further in the areas it is regulated.

Photo via: Pixabay