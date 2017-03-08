Why Punters Need the Free SBAT App

There are countless apps that track live football scores in real-time. In fact – you can find live scores on the majority of football news websites, including Sky Sports and the BBC, but live scores aren’t overly useful on their own.

That’s where the free SBAT app comes into play.

Where to Download

The app is available in both the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store.

Punters can download and install the app on their smartphone or tablet absolutely free. The app is regularly updated with news features, which will discuss shortly and the app has great reviews on both platforms.

The app is also accessible on your PC in case you’re at home and want to view the statistics on a bigger screen.

Features of the SBAT App

The app was initially developed to offer punters an app with live scores in real-time. The scores are updated instantly as the matches are being played and the SBAT app covers dozens of leagues from around the world.

You’ll also be able to access statistics on most of the football leagues on the app. At the end of the match, results are updated and archived for all major leagues, so punters can look back at a team’s recent/historic form.

For the big leagues, such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, punters will be able to read match reports, match previews, probable line-ups, player news and betting tips.

SBAT is updated daily with football matches from 35+ countries. On average, more than 250+ football matches are available on the app daily with varying degrees of statistical analysis.

There are lots of betting stats to help punters too. Want to know how often both teams score or how many clean sheets a team has? This information is readily available on the SBAT.com football app for major leagues.

Use the stats, previews and predictions to help build your selections for the week.

Punters will have little problem using the SBAT.com app. A full schedule of the day’s games are listed on the main page of the app and from here punters can click on a specific game to bring up a more detailed interface.

Once you have the match section open you can view scores, statistics and even substitutions for some leagues. You can view all of the subs for every Premier League match, which will help you make in-play betting decisions.

Why Punters Should Download the App

Most of the information presented on the SBAT.com live scores app is readily available elsewhere too. The main reason why I love this app is because all of the information is in one place and I don’t need five different apps open.

It takes a lot of effort and manpower to write previews and predictions for as many matches as the SBAT team does and that information alone is worth spending the time to download the free app onto your iOS or Android devices.

One of the most important features is the probable line-ups and team news sections.

If you bet in-play on matches or on goalscorer markets you need to know who is playing. There aren’t too many apps that have this type of information, which makes the free SBAT football app a must-have as a serious punter.

With the app being free, there’s no risk in downloading SBAT and giving it a try to see how it can help you win more.