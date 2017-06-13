In A Post-Brexit Landscape, What Will Happen To British Betting?

Brexit and the uncertainty that surrounds it, is sending shock waves, not just through our society but through all of the European industries as well. Everything from manufacturing, financial services, and now, iGaming and online gambling. Even one of the worlds quickest growing industries will not escape unaffected and there are drastic things predicted for the next two years and beyond. But how exactly will Brexit affect British Betting? Whilst at this stage, we can only speculate about what will happen, we have a few ideas about what will change. Read on to find out more!

Privacy and Data Protection

Online gambling providers that operate within the EU are bound by strict data protection and privacy rules, as well as regulations monitoring transactions for anti-money laundering. Upon England leaving the EU, they will no longer be bound by all of these laws and it is yet to be seen if they will keep up the same standards. This is expected to affect the reputation of the UK’s regulatory authority, which has previously been considered one of the best in the world.

Gambling Support Rules

Players that gamble in the EU are both monitored, and offered help when it comes to identifying and dealing with problem gambling behavior. They can choose to cap their bets and the amount they spend, as well as raising red flags when betting behavior becomes obsessive. This is part of an EU-wide initiative to combat problem gambling and again, it is unknown whether the UK will provide other initiatives that are on a par with this service.

Developers

Microgaming are one of the biggest iGaming development companies that are based in the UK. Headquartered in the Isle of Man along with many other key players, Brexit is sure to affect their operations. It will become more expensive to operate form there and it will not be as easy to bring in foreigners to work, to operate other branches in EU states, and effect cross border payments. It is expected that many will pack up and relocate before Brexit is officially enacted.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has always been a hub for iGaming and financial services, but this is forecast to change once Brexit fully kicks in over the next two years. It is expected that a large percentage of the big names that have set up their homes there, will leave its shores and seek other bases in the European Union. This is expected to sorely affect both Gib’s local economy (heavily reliant on tourism and these business sectors) and that of the British economy, which its revenues heavily contribute to.

Location, location, location

The UK has been a favorable jurisdiction for iGaming due to its highly educated, English speaking workforce, and it being a member of the European Union. Now, due to Britain’s exit, it is expected that many international companies including iGaming operators, developers, affiliates, and investors might seek to set up a base in another English-speaking EU jurisdiction such as Malta, or Ireland.

Whilst this is just speculation, unless things change over the next two years, we can expect for most of these things to happen, at a big detriment to the British betting industry. With challenging times ahead, all we can do is enjoy betting whilst we can, and hope for a brighter future!