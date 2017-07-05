Pennsylvania Moving Closer to Allowing Slot-Like Machines in Bars

Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to passing legislation that will allow slots-style machines in bars. It’s a bold move that could generate increased revenue for the state and draw in more tourists, and possibly even keep locals from heading out of state for their slots gaming fun.

Video gaming terminals have cause controversy in the state in the past, and it’s no different with this revision to a House bill. Casinos in the state and some lawmakers have been opposed to the idea of allowing these VGTs in bars as that could significant cut into business for the larger casinos in the state.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana County, claims this is actually going to increase revenue for the state. “This is building upon the Senate proposal and will actually enhance revenue a little further.”

How Much Increased Revenue?

The Senate’s proposal would initially have generated an extra $109 million to $147 million per year, but according to Rep. Reed, that would increase to between $250 million and $300 million.

This isn’t some casino bonus code in Pennsylvania that is only available to those who know the ins and outs of gaming, especially slots. It’s expected to benefit numerous individuals and the state itself as its coffers increase with tax revenue generated by these slots.

The latest House bill, HB271 includes a number of provisions beyond just providing the option to include video gaming terminals in bars. Some of these provisions include:

Fantasy sports contests would be regulated and only be permitted for players at least 18 years of age, and operators would have to pay 19 percent of their adjusted revenues for taxes on a quarterly basis.

An age limit of 21 would be for online gaming establishment, and would include a 16 percent tax on gross revenue paid by the operators weekly. It would also require them to pay a 3 percent local share assessment.

There would be a limit of 40,000 video gaming terminals in the state, with liquor establishments and truck stops being permitted to operate them. Operators would pay 37.5 percent tax as well as 4 percent local share assessment.

If federal law is changed, then casinos will be allowed to offer sports betting, and would be subject to a 16 percent tax rate and 2 percent local share assessment.

This revised legislation could change the landscape of casino slot gaming for the state, and possibly for many states that border Pennsylvania and a spokesperson for Governor Tom Wolf said he “is committed to continuing work with all four caucuses to reach consensus on a gaming proposal.”