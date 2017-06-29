Online Casinos in South Africa and Other Countries

Did you ever want to know what it would be like to enter an online casino in South Africa? Then, you have come to the right place. You will be learning about online casino and online casino regulations not just in South Africa but in four other countries as well.

The Benefits of Online Casinos

According to an online casino guide, “Gambling is a part of the colorful South African culture”. So, what is an online casino like, you may ask?

Well, South Africans are getting the hang of online casinos. They have seen that an online casino is better than land-based ones, and that online casinos provide more incentives. Also, a player can play right in the comfort of their own homes, which is a real convenience for many clients.

Some casinos provides a list of benefits of online casinos. They listed ten, two of which are playing for free and being global in your gambling. When you play for free, you have the power to explore different kinds of games. And by playing through an online casino, you can interact with different people from around the world. So, online casinos still have their benefits.

Play at Your Own Risk

Online casinos in South Africa, as well as in other countries, are subject to regulations. There are different laws passed to regulate gambling in general. If you want to play, you are free to do so. However, you must keep in mind that even gambling has consequences.

According to other casinos, “online gambling based in South Africa (casino games and all other types of online wagering) is prohibited.” So if you want to play, you must do so discreetly and at your own risk.

Same with South Africa, online casinos are also prohibited in China. “The only forms of legal gambling in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are the two government lotteries: the Welfare Lottery and the Sports Lottery,” as stated by GamingZion (Online Gambling Sites in China, n.d.). Players and operators will be punished when caught. But online casinos are still popular in both of these countries despite these prohibitions.

In New Zealand, “online gambling is legal” But this is not absolute. You can play, as long as the casino is not locally based, meaning it should be outside New Zealand.

The casino’s location or base is not important. You could still be punished or imprisoned if you get caught.

However, in Great Britain, “you can gamble online safely knowing that it’s legal to do so, providing you are age 18 or over” (UK Gambling Jurisdiction and Regulations, n.d.) So, if you want to play in an online casino, then do so, by all means. But only if you reside in Great Britain. What a bummer, right? But that is how it is.

And now, let’s go to the United States of America. Compared to an online casino in South Africa, “three significant federal laws apply to the practice of gambling in general and online gambling in particular” (US Gambling Laws and Online Regulation, n.d) in the US. But, since the US has a federal government, there are differences when it comes to online casino regulations in the different states. So, if you want to fully know them, you have to read each state’s regulation in online casinos.

Laws and regulations on online casinos are being passed to regulate it and amended to cope with changing times. Although a majority of the countries mentioned here prohibit or control online casinos, still, promotions and incentives offered by online casinos attract players around the world.

All Bets are Off

When you gamble, you don’t always know what the outcome will be. An online casino in South Africa is unpredictable, and the same goes for China, US, New Zealand, Great Britain and other countries where online casinos are located. Therefore, if you are a player, you need safety precautions. You have to follow online casino regulations.

Online casinos are not that bad if you are a responsible player. Being responsible means following rules, protecting your interest and being moderate in playing or gambling. And for online casinos in South Africa and other parts of the world, they are being regulated to protect you from possible harm, in case you don’t follow the laws implemented in certain countries.