How the Internet Revolutionized Gaming

One of the hallmarks of the Millennial generation is that they have very little knowledge of what it was like to live in a world without the internet. For those of us who have been around a little longer, it’s easy to see that the changes have been vast. This is especially true in the realm of gaming.

The Internet has taken games of all sorts – from board games we played with family and friends to console games and even casino gaming into cyberspace and turned them into something that is far more social and available at any time.

One only has to look at interactive multiplayer gaming where players can compete with their peers located anywhere around the world. The incredible success of games such as Pokémon Go was able to get gamers out of the house and meeting each other face to face. Online bingo and casino gaming with games like slots, poker, roulette, and other casino favorites have become more widely accepted and worth billions of dollars.

It took a little while for the internet to catch up with gaming compared to other technologies like email, but now it has in spades thanks to mobile devices and social media.

Enter the Mobile Device

Thanks to smartphones, we can demand a game any time we like. And the demand is quite high. According to industry experts, mobile gaming has grown exponentially every year and was reported to have more than doubled in 2014.

Unlike the early days of online gaming that featured simplistic graphics and choppy connectivity issues, today’s online gaming is a much smoother experience. With sophisticated graphics and interfaces, it’s possible to simulate the feeling of going to a high-end casino. VR technology is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. It is possible for players to play online bingo, or any other game, in the comfort of their own homes at any hour of the day or night on any device that is able to access the internet.

Building Social Connections Through Online Gaming

Smartphones and broadband internet aren’t the only reasons for the explosion of new gaming opportunities. Social media sites such as Facebook have normalized the idea of playing and gaming as a social pastime through various gaming apps on its site. According to Dan Morris, head of game partnerships at Facebook, it’s a $3 billion dollar market. Many of the same people who use such sites will also go to other online gaming sites to play something new, creating a feedback loop that increases the number of players and games.

Additionally, game tastes change quickly and there is a constant demand for new experiences. New game genres meant to capture the attention of the casual gamer have arisen that wouldn’t have been possible without the ubiquity of internet access.

Whether we are playing on their home computer, a tablet or on their phone, there is no doubt that the internet has completely changed the way that we play games from online bingo to the latest idle game.