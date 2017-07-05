iGaming for the Coming Months: What to Expect

iGaming is constantly trending upward with regard to accessibility and popularity. Millions of gamers are constantly looking for the next upgrade, the latest release, and certainly the best innovations.

2017 Continues to Look Up

This year is looking solid, and while we’re right smack dab in the middle of it, we thought it’d be a good time to take a moment and prognosticate. Let’s see what we might expect in the coming months for iGaming.

A boost in online gaming.

As more casinos go online, and with the expansion of cryptocurrency, like Bitcoins (we cover that a bit later in this article), it means there’s more casinos and betting establishments turning to the power of the Internet and apps.

Sugarhouse Casino is one of them and they’ve been boosting their operations and focusing on creating a more user-friendly platform.

eSports on the rise.

Some companies are placing a huge bet on the future of eSports, or competitive video gaming. Video games like Call of Duty (this just being one of many popular competitive games) draw teams to compete against each other. Teams can compete against their friends or even join up in leagues all over the world, and fans can actually watch the competitions.

Some establishments even allow betting on these competitions, and this is only expected to grow in the coming years.

Virtual reality.

The concept and even the earliest designs of virtual reality have been around for decades, but it’s starting to take a serious turn into a more practical realm. Incorporating virtual reality into a wide range of gaming platforms is triggering some new innovations and a way to think about things in a new sense.

For example, in the online casino world, if players were given the opportunity to directly interact with slots and game tables, using virtual reality, of course, that would enhance the entire experience.

There are also almost limitless possibilities with virtual reality, including gamers who enjoy flying drones with cameras, slipping on a special VR headset, and feeling like they’re actually flying. Who knows what gaming experiences could come from this!

Cryptocurrency.

As mentioned briefly earlier, cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that is privately controlled. In other words, governments and financial giants are powerless against this increasingly popular option.

Bitcoin is the leader and it offers online gaming the option of accepting this digital currency, limiting conversions, and offering great security and anonymity. As it grows in popularity and more online casinos and gaming establishments accept it, this could be a major shift toward an open market for millions of iGaming enthusiasts.