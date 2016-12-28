Gaming Goodies: 5 Essential Console Gaming Accessories

Console gaming will always be the most comfortable and relaxing way to pass a couple of hours. Sat in a comfy chair with the lights dimmed and a large television screen in front of us is the ideal setup, but sometimes we seem to lack some accessories or gadgets that will push our experience from good to great. Here’s a list of some essential console gaming accessories that you won’t be able to live without.

Controller Charging Dock

Whether you’re a fan of Playstation or Microsoft, a controller charging dock is the perfect example of something that both consoles have and need. Charging controllers one at a time with a USB cable can look unsightly and if you have multiple controllers, you’re going to run out of ports to plug things into. You can solve this issue on both consoles by buying a docking station that can house two to four controllers and charge them all simultaneously—handy!

Media Remote

With the amount of technology that goes into our consoles, it’s no surprise that they can double as Blu-Ray players and media centers. Why resort to using a controller to handle media when you can purchase a cheap and simple to use media remote? You won’t have to memorize what the buttons on your controller do anymore when watching a film and a remote is straightforward to use.

Wireless Headset

Since we usually sit on the sofa or a chair that’s far from our televisions, it makes sense to have a wireless headset so that we can relax at a distance and chat with our teammates and listen to all the game sounds. A wireless headset can easily be charged when it’s not in use and since you can get up with them and walk around, there’s no risk of having them break or yanking the console off its perch. There are hundreds of different gaming headsets and wireless headphones, so check out http://www.dextroaudio.com/ for more information about each one.

Keyboards

A mini-keyboard that attaches to the bottom of your controller is extremely useful for MMORPGs and writing messages to your friends and opponents. There are controller-specific devices that snap onto your controller, but the alternative is to buy a cheap Bluetooth keyboard so that you have a full-sized keyboard to quickly type messages.

Extra Hard Drive

With the advent of digital download games and free-to-play games, our consoles are getting bigger and faster hard drives to store music, films, games and photos. However, with a few dozen games it might slowly start to fill up and you’re going to need more space if you don’t want to delete anything. It’s also great if you bought an early model of a console that has less space and you’re looking to expand its storage space. Hard drives can be external upgrades that plug in via USB cables or internal upgrades. Keep in mind that replacing your hard drive means you’ll lose all your settings and games, and you’ll need to transfer the data to the new hard drive first.

Photo via: Pexels

