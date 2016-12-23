The End of Paid Games?

One of the most controversial topics in modern-day gaming has been whether free-to-play or pay-to-play games will become the most popular way to enjoy gaming.

But it seems that many of the most established gaming firms are starting to embrace the freemium model that suggests that paying upfront for a game could soon be a thing of the past.

The year’s biggest gaming hit was undoubtedly Pokémon Go, and this used the free-to-play model to ensure that the game quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation. And one of 2017’s biggest titles will be Nintendo’s Super Mario Run that offers free access to an initial taster of the game before bringing in a single fixed price payment to reach the other parts of the mobile title.

This shows how games publishers are realising that offering gamers free access to the game is now an essential part of getting them interested in the product before demanding payment to advance through the game.

As such, anything from online casino apps to mobile battle arena games like Mobile Strike and Clash of Clans have found great success by using the ‘freemium’ model of gaming. Although the use of in-app purchases has found plenty of unlikely critics who’ve found themselves landed with unexpectedly high mobile bills, it’s become clear that this is increasingly the dominant gaming trend.

However, there are still those who stand by the original pay-to-play model. Although physical copies of games might be slowly going the way of compact discs and DVDs, it seems as though many big-budget console games will continue to be sold at a premium price – perhaps in a bid to recoup the staggering cost of console game production in the modern era.

Interestingly, some gaming companies like New Jersey Online Casinos have found success as a licensed operator by offering a blend of both kinds of business models. This not only helps curious gamers find a casino game of their choice without spending any money, but for those who want the premium experience, they can quickly get straight into the gaming action.

So although the concept of paid gaming apps seems to provide a barrier to entry, it’s clear that there will always be some high quality gaming titles from the big games publishers and brands like NJ Online Casino where people will be happy to pay upfront for a better gaming experience.