At the Casino and at Home, This Free Casino App is a Must

A few weeks ago, my wife and I scheduled a long-deserved getaway. We spent four amazing nights at the beautiful Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. While we were there, we had mouth-watering food, enjoyed live music, and saw some great shows.

One of the best parts of our getaway was the casino itself. I’ve never been much of a gambler, but I was surprised at how much fun I had learning how to play blackjack and roulette. If any game is “my” game, it’s Texas Hold’em, so I spent quite a few hours in the Poker Room putting on my best poker face. Meanwhile, my wife won a bit of money playing slots.

Rivers Casino is perfect for newbies and experienced players alike. It was named as Pennsylvania’s “Best Overall Gaming Resort” by Casino Player magazine for five years in a row. Readers also gave the casino 15 first-place awards in categories such as “Best Casino” and “Best Dealers.” Based on our experience, I’d say they were spot-on.

Exploring with the App

With so much to see and do at the Rivers Casino, it can be hard to know how to make the best use of your time there. Thankfully, they’ve got a Free casino app that’s a guide to the entire Rivers Casino experience.

Using the app, we were able to choose the best restaurant to suit our mood each night. It has a full schedule and details for all of the ongoing shows. It also has a casino section detailing all of the games Rivers has to offer. It was a useful tool that helped us plan, streamline, and organize our entire trip.

Taking the Fun Home

Even better? Once we returned home, the casino fun didn’t stop. Using the free casino app, we could continue enjoying all of our favorite games at home and on the go. The games have beautiful graphics and are so much fun to play. While I enjoy Invaders from the Planet Moolah!, my wife loves Alice & the Mad Tea Party. The games are fast-paced and social, giving us hours of casino entertainment.

The only thing that makes the free casino app different from the real-live action at Rivers Casino? We don’t quite have the same amazing food and entertainment at our house. Oh – and the casino app doesn’t pay out. It’s for entertainment purposes only, but we’re fine with that, as it helps us hone our gaming skills until we can return for another few days at the casino.

As a Rush Rewards member, I’ve got instant access to all of our account information through the app. I’m constantly on the lookout for special offers and promotions as we plan our next trip.

For casino lovers or those who are new to the world of gambling, the Rivers free casino app is a must. Their actual casino is a must, as well – we can’t wait to go back.