5 Reasons I’d Rather Play Online Slots Than Head to the Casino

A few of my buddies love casino gambling. They love getting dressed up and heading out to our local casino for a night of poker or blackjack. Sometimes, they’ll plan a long weekend or a vacation around a casino trip, aiming for a bigger, more extravagant experience.

At times, I’ve gone along with them on their trips. It’s always fun hanging out, having drinks, and completely immersing ourselves in the casino world. I’ll join in on a few rounds of poker, although I really prefer blackjack. My favorite, though, are the slots. There’s a huge level of excitement in hitting the button and knowing that this could be the time I win big.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve stumbled upon online slots. This has opened up an entire world of games that I can play anytime I want. In fact, I enjoy playing slots online even more than heading to the casino. Why is this? Here are a few reasons why online slots are better than casino slots.

1. The Convenience Factor

While I love heading out with my friends, I have a full-time job and sometimes it’s nice to simply relax at home. Playing slots online gives me the flexibility to play whenever I want – whether it’s in the middle of a Saturday afternoon or at two in the morning. There’s no dress code, either, which means that I can play slots in my pajamas if I so choose. (Don’t judge!)

2. No Waiting

At the casino, I sometimes have to wait for a seat at a machine. Not so when I play at home! I simply head online, fire up my favorite game, and play to my heart’s content. I don’t have to worry that I’m hogging a machine that someone else is waiting for, either.

3. Huge Variety

Online slots also offers an awesome variety of games to enjoy. From Cirque du Soleil themes to the daft The Royals Go Camping game, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. I really like to play Superman and Ghost in the Shell-themed slots, personally.

4. Rewards and Bonuses

From signup rewards to bonuses for frequent play, online slots offer perks that I’ve never gotten while playing slots in an actual casino. These freebies let online players know that they’re a valued customer and keeps them coming back for more. In the time I’ve spent playing, I’ve learned where to score the best bonuses to maximize my play.

5. Big Jackpots

Online slots aren’t just a game. Every time I play, I’m playing to win big. Wink Slots features its latest winners on its homepage – people who have recently pocketed as much as £25,580 on a lucky spin. Their big jackpot games have the potential to pay out even more, however. Their Mega Fortune slot, for example, has a jackpot of £2,571,019.

With numbers like that, why wouldn’t I enjoy the variety and convenience of playing slots online? Sure; I’ll still head to the casino with my friends every now and again. Now that I’ve discovered online slots, though, no casino can compare.