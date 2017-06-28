5 Gaming Trends to Watch

Gaming is becoming more popular every year as game-makers create content for varied audiences and advancing technology increases the possibilities for immersive gaming experiences. Computer, console, and mobile content are no longer confined to sword and sorcery titles or sports themes. Nowadays gamers can choose from an endless variety of themes and platforms. While no one knows for sure what the next big gaming breakthrough will be, here are five popular trends that may take the industry to the next level.

1. Affordable Consoles

The days of waiting years for the next generation of consoles are pretty much gone. Most companies have moved to a different model, releasing improved consoles on an annual basis while ensuring new content is backward-compatible. In many cases, the older console models remain on the market for a time at a reduced price. This is an ideal scenario for many gamers who don’t want to spend a large amount of money every year to get a console that’s compatible with current games.

2. Virtual and Augmented Reality

The future of AR/VR games is one of the most debated gaming topics in existence. Some experts expect virtual and augmented reality games to dominate the market once the technology catches up whereas others condemn AR/VR as a passing fad. The success of games such as Pokemon Go shows that there is a market for this type of content, and there may be a full-fledged VR rig available in the near future.

3. E-sports

One of the most interesting changes in the gaming world is the successful growth of e-sports. The success of Blizzard’s Overwatch League and similar ventures proves that the idea of professional gaming competitions is a viable prospect that appeals to a wide audience. Gaming enthusiasts now have the chance to make a living with their hobby. If the popularity of e-sports continues, some experts foresee e-sports teams becoming officially affiliated with traditional sports franchises and earning similar levels of revenue.

4. Cohesive Single and Multiplayer Content

Game designers are becoming better at creating cohesive storylines that include high-level single player campaigns along with relevant multiplayer content. This leads to a cohesive playing experience and encourages designers to continue developing content for beloved characters and worlds. Many games may continue to evolve through free or paid DLC expansions that successfully blend single and multiplayer modes.

5. Mobile Gaming

There are numerous trends and possibilities of mobile gaming as well. Experts predict that the market will see more big-name games coming to mobile platforms. Games that have previously been limited to consoles will likely be adapted for mobile platforms, following in the footsteps of Super Mario Run and Fallout Shelter. These mobile versions may lean toward AR in hopes of matching the success of Pokemon Go.

While it isn’t always possible to know for sure which gaming trend will be the next huge success, there are several possibilities that could be the next Overwatch or Grand Theft Auto. Many experts predict that AR/VR technology and the versatility of mobile platforms will drive the next big gaming hit. Other trends to look for include integrated single and multiplayer content along with professional e-sports leagues. No matter which way the industry goes, there are sure to be plenty of exciting options for gamers of all levels.