World’s Quietest Window Air Conditioner

Although air conditioners are indispensable in hot and humid environment, they are always noisy. Some people find it hard to sleep when there is that continuous buzzing sound in the room. Here is a finely engineered air conditioner that promises to deliver powerful cool air with just a gentle hum. This reduction in noise is accomplished by a horizontal fan that not only produces less noise, but also ensures to circulate air more efficiently. The compressor is housed in a buffered frame that reduces sound and vibration.

The air conditioner speed van be adjusted at three speeds. It ensures to deliver cool, dehumidified air to all corners of the room through four adjustable louvers. It comes with a digital remote control, a 24-hour timer, and a sleep setting for automatic adjustment of temperatures. Efficent for cooloing of rooms up to 250 ft2

The Air Conditioner is for just over $200.