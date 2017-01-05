Blood pressure” usually refers to the arterial pressure in the systemic circulation and is one of the vital signs along with respiratory rate, heart rate, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. Blood pressure that is low due to a disease state is called hypotension, and pressure that is consistently high is hypertension. Long term hypertension is a risk factor for many diseases, including heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. Long term hypertension is more common than long term hypotension in Western countries. Long term hypertension often goes undetected because of infrequent monitoring and the absence of symptoms. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on your blood pressure.

Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor is one such device that will come handy for your BP monitoring. It is a digital BP monitors that uses oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations with automatic inflation. It is easy to operate without training and consists of a cuff that can use Automatic wireless sync with Withings Health Mate App. The app is compatible with both iOS and android. Results are displayed with recommended values in the app.

The Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor costs $124.90.