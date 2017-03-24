Wemo Mini Smart Plug – Manage Home Electronics with Alexa From Anywhere

In the present technological world, almost everyone owns an electronic or a bunch of the same. The problem with having so many of such gadgets is not able to control them. However, with the new Wemo Mini Smart Plug, you can now have control of your fan, audio player or the lights using your tablet or mobile phone. Provided you have an available Wi-Fi network, and you have a universal wireless control over your gadgets without needing any hub. Wemo Mini Smart Plug works with Amazon Alexa as well.

Using the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is rather easy, just plug the device into a power outlet and later plug in all electronics that you want to control. The last step is to download the free Wemo app, and you are ready to go. An outstanding feature of the smart plug is that it is highly mobile, meaning that you can take it with you when you are traveling. Moreover, you can put the power type on a timer, or make random the lights, so they turn on and off when you are away from home or not in your room.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug features a convenient and compact design for ease of use. As a result, the design of the sleek plug enables it to fit in any electrical outlet properly and does not obstruct other sockets at the same time. Such lets you to load a new Wemo Mini or plug in a different device in a similar outlet.

With its capability to randomize the lights, Wemo Mini guards your dwelling better than an automatic timer. When you set it on “Away Mode,” the Mini smart plug will turn plugged-in lights off and on at random to make it look like you are home, even when you are not. It also works faultlessly with Amazon Alexa to provide you hands-free tone control over your electronics.