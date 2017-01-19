19Every one of us is annoyed with those undesirable invasive weeds that appear in every corner as soon as the spring is here. They survive in diverse environments and reproduce so quickly that they reappear before we know it. Often we use Herbicides or weed killers, but these are chemical substances that also have their own toxic effects. Some herbicides may have a variety of health effects that can range from minor skin rashes to even death in severe cases. So why take any risks if you can get rid of them with just your tap water? The Weed Killing Steamer utilizes 300° F steam to wilt a weed in a few seconds and kill it between 24 to 48 hours.

It is effective for most common types of yard weeds. The steamer has a 2 foot long wand that lets you finish the job without excessive bending. It comes with additional attachments to get the suckers out of those weird corners. Its 1.4 liter tank will last up to 35 minutes and takes about 10 minutes for steam to be ready. It comes equipped with a pressure gauge that tells you when the steamer is ready.

The Weed Killing Steamer is $249.95.