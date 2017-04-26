Vape Shop Etiquette – The Polite Guide to Vaping

Vape shopping for a first-timer can be a complicated situation. They might feel intimidated and consider themselves as naïve amidst the experienced vapers. The helpful salesperson might ask them to taste the juices and they might not be able to focus on the flavors because of the nervousness, confusion or the mere feel how they will look vaping among the experienced vapers. If you are one of these, do not worry as we have got your back. Read on to know a complete guide to vaping that will explain you the vape shop etiquettes.

Mingle Around

If you are feeling a little hesitant in the vape shop, build up a little confidence and talk to others. It will make you comfortable with the environment and might help you a little with the vaping process if you are confused. Most will be more than happy to share their knowledge and experience with you which can help you find a product that is right for you.

Don’t Hesitate to Test

In order to have a satisfying vape purchase experience, do not hesitate in testing different juices as well as different vapes, mods and tanks. Throw all the inhabitations out of the window and ask the salesperson that you want to test the juices and kits. Do not get distracted with the huge clouds of smokes coming out of the mouths of experienced vapers around you, be confident and focus only on the flavor.

Blowing the Clouds at Someone’s Face

Some people find it amusing to blow their trumpet by making huge clouds of vaping smoke with their e-cigarette or other vaping devices. Blowing clouds may not do any harm but doing it at someone’s face may come across as rude and impolite. You must avoid this practice if you ever visit a vape shop.

Free Samples

Never ask for free samples of juices for carrying back home; it will give you an image of an amateur vaper. You need to understand the fact that the vape shops are established to earn money not for providing services to freeloaders.

Belittling the Amateurs

If you are an experienced vaper, never belittle others who are new to this experience. Remember that you were also new to vaping at one stage and didn’t know how to use the apparatus. Furthermore, making fun of people with cheap setups is definitely not a good idea as not everyone may be able to afford expensive apparatus of vaping.

Duration

If you have come to the vape shop with the idea of sitting and enjoying vaping for a longer period of time, you should bring your own vaping equipment i.e. extra cotton, tweezers, scissors, coils etc. While most of the vape shops might provide you with these features it is a better idea to bring your own equipment.

To cut it short, e-cigarette and other vaping devices are growing in popularity but not many people are aware of the way they should conduct themselves at a vape shop. The guide written above will definitely help you in conducting yourself the best way in a vape shop.