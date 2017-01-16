Touchless Toilet Flush Kit By Kohler

Now a days many public washrooms, particularly in airports and hotels are equipped with motion sensing touchless faucets and toilet flushes. Majority of them use them to reduce water consumption, however, they are mainly used to reduce the transmission of disease causing microbes. Toilets at homes are no different than public washrooms except that there is less traffic and less germs but it is still a good idea if you can install a touch free flushing system.

The KOHLER Touchless toilet flush is an affordable kit that ensures hand free flushing. It is equipped with a motion detecting sensor and is easy to install. However, the Touchless flush kit is not compatible with dual-flush, top-mount flush, pressure-assist or ballcock valve toilets.

The Touchless flush kit comes complete with a module, mounting hardware, battery pack, four AA batteries, trip lever hole cover, optional flush emblem, and an installation and care guide. The batteries should last about 6-12 months depending on how much the toilet is used. A low battery indicator will warn you well in time when it is time to be replace batteries.

The Touchless Toilet Flush Kit is $33.33.