Three Bits of Tech That Are Gonna Make Your Work Life Way Easier

The future is here in business, but it shouldn’t only benefit the bosses and the administrators. We think that everyone should be able to have a much more convenient work-life, especially considering the fact that the technology is right here waiting to be used. So, whether you’re an employer, a go-getting freelancer, or you just want to show off some fancy tech to your colleagues, here are a few considerations to you. They’ll make your life a lot easier and make you feel like you’re in a sci-fi movie all at the same time.

On the commute

How long do you spend stuck in traffic when trying to get to work? Could you get there more easily on a bike but don’t want to show up to work all sweaty and disheveled? Then why not get yourself a pair of wheels that are a lot less demanding on you. Segways have been making a strong appearance for commuting workers already and are only growing more popular. We’re talking about all-electric options like those from the Electric Rider. Now you can feel like you’re part of the future as well as doing your part to secure it by using less power to make your commute. Just make sure you take the time to learn how to use them before you end up causing a crash.

An assistant in your pocket

Saving time when getting to work is all well and good. But how about saving time when you’re at work, too? Time management is one of the most appreciable and well-valued skills that an employee can bring to the table. Now you can make sure you’re the most punctual and most organized of the lot.

Of course, it’s not you doing all the time management. Instead, it’s a virtual assistant app in your phone that can help you remember appointments, keep to deadlines and keep your to-do list shrinking. But that doesn’t matter, you don’t have to share how exactly you get your work done so efficiently, you just have to rely on your little friend and reap all the rewards.

Controlling the show

If you’re in the business of managing projects or selling to clients (or your bosses), you’re undoubtedly well acquainted with the act of giving a presentation. It can go badly for those who aren’t organized and we’ve all had to sit in embarrassed silence while someone gets all their slides out of order. A laser pointer can be a handy tool in any presentation situation. However, if you get a pointer like the Inatek Wireless Presenter, you can keep control of the show without having to keep running back and forth from the computer. This handy device makes it easy to change slides, to go back, and pause as you like. Now your presentations will be slicker than ever.

These tools aren’t just going to make it a lot easier to get to work and get your work done. It’s going to make you a lot more productive, which will undoubtedly impress bosses and clients alike.

Photo: Ivabalk