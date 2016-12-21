The Spark By JikoPower – Wasted Heat Into Electricity

No doubt mobile devices have brought about the biggest turnaround in the communication industry. Not only in luxury aspects but also in entertainment, have safety and information accessed among many others. Through mobile devices, people can easily connect to the global world making sharing information as well as doing business easier and faster in comparison to the old ways of communication.

However, for people who do not have access to electricity, connecting to the global world might be rather difficult if not impossible. A mobile device requires charge from electricity power for it to function. The cost of accessing power is not affordable to everyone especially in developing and the underdeveloped nations. The good news is that the Spark by JikoPower is here to solve such a problem. The device can convert energy from a fire into energy irrespective of whatever part of the world you are residing. Such power is necessary for keeping your mobile device on all the time hence keeping you connected always.

The Jiko Power works in a rather simple mechanism by capturing heat waste from a fire and turning it into electricity for charging cell phones, LED lights, and other mobile devices. The design of the Jiko Power is robust enough to allow it to survive most adventures without wearing out

Many similar devices that generate power from fires are available in the market, but the Jiko Power is different from such thus making it the ideal choice. The major difference is that the Jiko Power does not depend solely on you using it for cooking, rather, the metal arm can sit on any fire you have such as a stove, a campfire or in a fireplace.

The device is also flexible enough to be used by more than one person. Additionally, it is tiny and lightweight thus easily portable. Jiko Power charges devices via USB. It simply makes life easier and bearable in areas where access to electricity is difficult. Jiko is a crowd-funding project, but anyone can pledge $115.