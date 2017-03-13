Solar Powered Radio – Mayardit FM fights information darkness with the solar power

Solar-powered radios have a great deal going for them presently. And although we live in a technology-driven world where access to information is just a smartphone away, some remote areas entirely depend on radio to access information such as news. A majority of such zones are unlikely to have electricity supply. For that reason, solar-powered radios are the best option. In South Sudan for instance, a single radio station went full solar power to ensure that citizens could get the information.

People are in constant need of wanting to know what is happening around the world. The same case applies to residents of South Sudan, a landlocked country in northeastern Africa. The country is often facing civil unrest from time to time which has resulted in the loss of many lives. Others have been left homeless with no choice but to flee and seek refuge elsewhere. As a consequence of the unrest, missing out on the critical news may have adverse effects.

To pass useful information promptly, Mayardit FM, a radio station in South Sudan has gone full solar power. Like many war-affected areas, the Infrastructure of South Sudan is not dependable. Mayardit FM was earlier run using generators, but the lack of fuel or breaking down of the equipment made it impossible for citizens to get news for some time. The people had no choice but to stay in the dark till the generator is repaired.

The advantage of the Mayardit FM switching to complete solar power is that the station is fully operational till the sun goes down. After sunset, the station has batteries that can last for up to twenty-four hours as a source of backup power. Later than that, well if you are in South Sudan and there are no sunshine past twenty-four hours then the world has larger troubles.