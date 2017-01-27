Solar Powered Entertainment Reclining Chair

Here is your solar-powered, pool-side day chair fully equipped with a quiet hydraulic lift that gently reclines and raises the back. The lounger is your complete entertainment center with speakers and a USB charging port to power your devices. All power to equipment and charging is done by two solar panels on each side of the chair. The integrated Bose speakers will sync wirelessly with any Bluetooth-enabled device to play your favorite music.

If it gets too hot, there are adjustable nozzles on each armrest that release a gentle and refreshing mist by a touch of fingertip. A detachable canopy is also provided for shade. The lounger is heavy (83 lbs.),therefore, comes with a set of integrated rear wheels for ease in relocation.

Four hours of continuous sun will fully recharge the battery. The water tank for spray mist can hold 6 gallons of water.

The chair does have a price tag of $4000.