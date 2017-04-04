Soft Robot, saving one life at a time

With increasing cases of heart failure, everyone needs to know the signs of heart failure. A certificate in CPR comes in handy towards resuscitating the victims every time they happen. A vast majority of the cases occur at home, putting the victims at high risk of death. In the hospitals, the patients rely on the complex ventricular assist devices to pump blood when the heart stops. They might not be enough for a huge number of patients, and the process takes time before the patient is put under the care.

With the surgical process taking a lot of time, the new technology aims at making it convenient for such patients. The soft robot does not need the doctors to manipulate the patient’s heart but rather attach the device to the heart. Without altering the physical structure of the heart, the new gadget holds the heart to sustain a continuous flow of the blood, without coming into contact with the blood. The device is not limited to human beings as it can work with any mammalian heart, hence great invention in the health sector.

The big disadvantage with the VADs is that it comes into contact with the blood, which causes reactions in the body. In such occurrences, the patients have to take medications as well as blood thinners to mitigate the side effect. In the extreme cases, they need constant monitoring to ensure they are in sound condition, which might mean lifetime care. With the soft robot, it is not necessary for regular checks on the patient.

Designed like a sleeve, the robot slips over the outer part of the heart. It is also non-invasive since it clasps the heart and twists it, to help pump blood naturally. You will not have to bear with the adverse effects of the VADs. If you consider it a game changer, you will have to change your view, as it is a life changer.