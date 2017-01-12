I am sure one day a feature will be added to smartphones so you could project your pictures and videos to a screen or a wall from a light at the end of you smartphone. I am not sure which company will be pioneer but this is my vision. However, till that happens, you will have to do with this Smartphone Projector 2.0. It is stylish and light weight and everyone can enjoy your pictures and videos. You can choose your choice of color; copper, black or gold. Measures approximately 19.5cm(W) x 11cm(H) x 17cm(D).

The projector will cost you just under US$25.

